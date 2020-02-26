Clinton Ross Semones, 72, of Hillsville, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Carroll County on May 31, 1947, to the late James and Norma Phillips Semones.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Semones of the home; son, Matthew Semones of Hillsville; brothers, James "Rod" Wesley Semones and wife, Karen, of Austinville, William Glenn Semones and wife, Patricia of Lambsburg and Timothy Keith Semones of Dobson, N.C.; sisters, Alice Pauline Semones Mondloch of Wisconsin, Nancy Lee Semones Sadler of Ohio, Brenda Carol Spicer and husband, Rex of Sylvatus and Ann Charlotte Semones Worrell and husband, Randy, of Dugspur; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery at 2 p.m.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020