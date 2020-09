Cody Lee Spencer, 26, of Galax, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Galax.He was born in Galax on July 10, 1994.Survivors include his parents, William (Billy) and Christie Spencer Jr.; his daughter, Addison Noel Spencer, all of Galax; sisters, Cierra Spencer of Galax and Ariel Gravley of Hillsville; and brothers, Jared Spencer and Michael Spencer, both of Galax.A funeral was held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Bartlett officiating. Burial followed in the Alley Cemetery.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.