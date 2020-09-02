Cody Lee Spencer, 26, of Galax, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Galax.
He was born in Galax on July 10, 1994.
Survivors include his parents, William (Billy) and Christie Spencer Jr.; his daughter, Addison Noel Spencer, all of Galax; sisters, Cierra Spencer of Galax and Ariel Gravley of Hillsville; and brothers, Jared Spencer and Michael Spencer, both of Galax.
A funeral was held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Bartlett officiating. Burial followed in the Alley Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.