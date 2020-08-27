Cody Lee Wingate went to his eternal home in Heaven on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
He was born Sept. 20, 1959, to Jerry and Nell Wingate.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Karen Farmer Wingate; daughters and son-in-Laws, Sarah and Jeremy Trimble and Renea and Jake Dowling; grandchildren, Hannah, Levi, Lane, Clay, Justin and Hunter; two brothers and sister-in-laws, Macky and Phyllis Wingate and Daniel and Jamey Wingate; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Leta Farmer; two sister-in-laws and spouse, Sue and Charles Testerman and Patricia Farmer and Kenneth Sharp; nieces and nephews, Amanda Moore, Israel Wingate and Mary Ellen and Laura and Zack Wingate; aunt, Rita Lane Parks; great-niece and nephew; several cousins; and special friends.
Services were held on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Brush Creek Baptist Church in Independence Va. The Rev. David Long and the Rev. David Osborne will officiate. Burial will follow in the Brush Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until time for the service.
Cody was a lifelong member of Brush Creek Baptist Church where he served the church as Choir Director and Deacon. He also served the Lord for 26 years as a member of the Grayson Gideon Camp.
His heart held a special place for farming where he worked countless hours. For the past eight years he was the Director of Elections for Grayson County.
Cody held a lot of names, but the name he was the proudest of was being called Grandpa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Grayson Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 922, Independence, Va. 24348 or to Brush Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Mike Phillips, 730 Bledsoe Creek Road, Sparta, N.C. 28675.
