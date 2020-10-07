Colene Melton Larrowe, 87, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Roanoke Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID-19.
Larrowe was born in Carroll County, Va., on Oct. 28, 1932, to Otho and Lissie Melton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Larrowe; their baby son, Jerry Larrowe; daughter-in-law, Sharon Larrowe; along with two sisters, Janet Smith and Shirley Harrison.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-laws, all of Virginia, Charles and Phyllis Larrowe of Woodlawn, Gary and Alice Larrowe of Botetourt County and Harlos Larrowe of Hillsville; three grandchildren from Virginia, Austin and Jaci Larrowe of Roanoke, Kristen and Justin Quesenberry of Hillsville, Scott and Enia Larrowe of Botetourt County and Matthew and Bessie Larrowe of New Jersey; three step-grandchildren of Lynchburg, Allyson, Malachi and Stephen Mountcasel; six great-grandchildren, Sadie and Wes Larrowe of New Jersey, Annalise and Benjamin Larrowe of Botetourt County and Grady and Josie Quesenberry of Hillsville; sister, Sylvia Reeves of Grayson County; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Wanda Melton of Woodlawn, Joe and Charlene Melton of Mount Airy, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. Colene is also survived by special grandchildren, Jackie and Jose' Cruz of Galax.
Significant appreciation is extended to caregivers, Linda Graham and Kelly Bourgioris.
Colene was a treasured friend, Mom, grandmother and great-grandmother who dearly loved her family and was a daughter of the King. Some of her last wishes were to tell her family how much she loved every single person and that she would see them again.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery with Dr. Kevin Rosenfeld officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or the First Baptist Church, 1024 East Stuart Drive Galax, Va. 24333.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.