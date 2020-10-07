1/1
Colene Melton Larrowe
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colene Melton Larrowe, 87, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Roanoke Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID-19.
Larrowe was born in Carroll County, Va., on Oct. 28, 1932, to Otho and Lissie Melton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Larrowe; their baby son, Jerry Larrowe; daughter-in-law, Sharon Larrowe; along with two sisters, Janet Smith and Shirley Harrison.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-laws, all of Virginia, Charles and Phyllis Larrowe of Woodlawn, Gary and Alice Larrowe of Botetourt County and Harlos Larrowe of Hillsville; three grandchildren from Virginia, Austin and Jaci Larrowe of Roanoke, Kristen and Justin Quesenberry of Hillsville, Scott and Enia Larrowe of Botetourt County and Matthew and Bessie Larrowe of New Jersey; three step-grandchildren of Lynchburg, Allyson, Malachi and Stephen Mountcasel; six great-grandchildren, Sadie and Wes Larrowe of New Jersey, Annalise and Benjamin Larrowe of Botetourt County and Grady and Josie Quesenberry of Hillsville; sister, Sylvia Reeves of Grayson County; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Wanda Melton of Woodlawn, Joe and Charlene Melton of Mount Airy, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. Colene is also survived by special grandchildren, Jackie and Jose' Cruz of Galax.
Significant appreciation is extended to caregivers, Linda Graham and Kelly Bourgioris.
Colene was a treasured friend, Mom, grandmother and great-grandmother who dearly loved her family and was a daughter of the King. Some of her last wishes were to tell her family how much she loved every single person and that she would see them again.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery with Dr. Kevin Rosenfeld officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or the First Baptist Church, 1024 East Stuart Drive Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
October 7, 2020
We are so very sorry to learn of Colene's passing...such a beautiful lady.
Verlin & Katie Bowman
Neighbor
October 7, 2020
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Love,
Ronnie & Angel Reynolds & children
Angel Reynolds
Family
October 7, 2020
Charles, Phyllis and Family,

You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Richard Edwards
Friend
October 7, 2020
Love and prayers to the Larrowe family.
Pat and Becky Turman
Friend
October 7, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. She will have no more sorrow or pain as she is in heaven with God. This is a very difficult time if we can do anything to help just let us know. Love kenneth and Judy quesenberry
Judy Quesenberry
Friend
October 7, 2020
Gary and family, so sorry for your loss. Prayers of comfort for you and your family in the days to come.
Mike and Linda Mock
October 7, 2020
To Harlos & Family, Charles & Phyllis & Family, and Gary & Alice & Family. We were so sorry to hear of Aunt Colene’s passing. She was a precious person who always shared her love. It always made me feel good to see her. She was my favorite aunt. She will live on in each of you. We love you and have you in our thoughts and prayers.
Love,
Ann & Barry
Ann & Barry Branscome
October 6, 2020
We are so sorry about the passing of Colene.
She was a special person and we send our deepest sympathy to all the family.
Russell and Dorothy Branscome
October 6, 2020
Dorothy and Russell Branscome
October 6, 2020
With sincere sympathy to the family.
Ralph Wingate
Friend
October 6, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. What a wonderful lady she was. Her presence will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched.
Harold and Trudy Golding
Friend
October 6, 2020
So very sorry to the family of Colene, for your loss. May God Bless and Comfort you during this sad time. My thoughts and prays are with you.

Roger Wilson
Neighbor
October 6, 2020
I WAS VERY HONORED TO HAVE KNOWN COLENE. SHE WAS AN INSPIRATION TO ME.I WILL MISS HER GREATLY
PRAYERS FOR HER FAMILY. WE LOVE YOU ALL.
LINDA GRAHAM
Friend
October 6, 2020
Hey guys. Your Mom was such a "sweetie". She was always so friendly and nice to me. She was a avid supporter of the Carroll Christmas Fund for many years and her donations helped a lot of people. Prayers for all of you for peace and comfort. She left a great legacy. Blessings - Dennis & Sue Ward
Dennis & Sue Ward
Friend
October 6, 2020
Gary,and family I'm so sorry about your sweet mother! She was a sweet and beautiful lady! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family! God bless you all!
Anna Frost Hill
Friend
October 6, 2020
Harlos, so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing, my thoughts and prayers to the family.
Judy Jones
Friend
October 6, 2020
Sorry to hear of Colene's passing. She was a special lady. Sending prayers and condolences to all the family.
Connie and Mark Horton
Family
October 6, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences to all the family for a wonderful neighbor. She was a sweet lady.
Kathy Nester
Neighbor
October 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard Killen
Classmate
October 6, 2020
Richard Killen
Classmate
October 6, 2020
Lifting each of you up in prayer during this time. Her joy was made complete by the love given to her by her family and friends. God bless and comfort you all.
Kathy Price
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved