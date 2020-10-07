To Harlos & Family, Charles & Phyllis & Family, and Gary & Alice & Family. We were so sorry to hear of Aunt Colene’s passing. She was a precious person who always shared her love. It always made me feel good to see her. She was my favorite aunt. She will live on in each of you. We love you and have you in our thoughts and prayers.

Love,

Ann & Barry Branscome