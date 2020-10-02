Connie Louann Robinson, 54, of Hillsville, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Galax on Feb. 28, 1966.
Survivors include her husband, Loren Wayne Robinson; parents, Lawrence David and Judy Basham Quesenberry; sister, Gina Dickerson; and brother, Chris Quesenberry.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Camo Church with Pastor Jeremy Hendrick officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.