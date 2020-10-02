1/
Connie Louann Robinson
1966 - 2020
Connie Louann Robinson, 54, of Hillsville, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Galax on Feb. 28, 1966.
Survivors include her husband, Loren Wayne Robinson; parents, Lawrence David and Judy Basham Quesenberry; sister, Gina Dickerson; and brother, Chris Quesenberry.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Camo Church with Pastor Jeremy Hendrick officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Camo Church
OCT
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Camo Church
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
