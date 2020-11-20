1/
Cora A. Andrews
1922 - 2020
Cora A. Andrews, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center.
Cora was born on Jan. 14, 1922, the youngest daughter of Thomas and Ada Hash of Mouth of Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Andrews.
Survivors include sons and daughter-in-law, Harold Andrews of Galax, Richard Andrews of Janesville, Iowa and Eric and Lynn Andrews of Lewis Dela.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in the Monta Vista Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
