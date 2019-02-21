Obituary



He was born in Carroll County on Feb. 4, 1922, to John Arthur and Maggie Ann Lundy Russell.

In addition to his parent, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Edna Holbrook Russell.

Survivors include his daughter and sons-in-law, Tammy and Terry Anders of Galax and Vicki and Ed Kellough of Athens, Ga.; three grandchildren and spouses; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery at Cranberry with military rites by Hillsville VFW Post 1115. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019

