Cruccifixio Antonio Cole-Gonzalez
1997 - 2020
Cruccifixio Antonio Cole-Gonzalez, 23, of Galax, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Pulask.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1997, in Takoma Park, Md., to Anthony Gonzalez and Renee Susanna Cole.
Survivors include his mother, Renee Susanna Cole of Galax; his sister, Viviana Cole-Gonzalez; brother, Alex Cole-Gonzalez; maternal grandparents, Rosario Cole and Robert Cole, all of Galax; paternal grandmother, Theresa DiFrancesco of San Diego, Calif.; several aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Mask and social distancing will be enforced at the visitation and memorial service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
