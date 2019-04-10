Curtis Mike Jones, 83, of Independence, died Sunday March 24, 2019, at the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born in Carroll County on Oct. 20, 1935, to the late Lonnie Cole and Essie Byrd Jones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne B. Jones.
Survivors include his son-in-law, Brian Funk of Abingdon; step-daughters and spouses, Beverly Leonard of Wilmington, N.C., and Regenia and Harold Summey of Fries; sisters and spouses, Iva Vaughan of Fries, Betty Ann Stone of Greensboro, N.C., and Lena Mae and Russell Clontz of San Antonio, Texas; brothers and spouses, George and JoAnn Jones and Alfred and Marilyn Jones, all of Fries; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six step grandchildren; 16 step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held today, Wednesday March 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Mt. Hope United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lee Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Mt. Hope Church.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019