Cynthia "Cindy" Gaynelle Cox Lineberry, 59, of Fries, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her home.
She was born Dec. 31, 1959, in Galax to the late John and Mary Burnette Cox.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Lineberry of the home; brother, Johnny Cox of Galax; sisters, Linda Anders of Galax and Cheryl Childress of Fries; sister-in-law, Nancy Johnson and husband, Billy of Galax; brother-in-law, Danny Lineberry of Galax; a step granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held June 11, 2019, at Galax Pentecostal Holiness Church at 3 p.m. Burial followed in Hebron Cemetery. Theron Phillips, Ron Fredericks and Zach Royer officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses, c/o High Country Services, 600 Glendale Rd., Galax, Va. 24333.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019