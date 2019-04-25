Send Flowers Obituary



Darion-Omar was born in Galax on Jan. 22, 2017.

Survivors include his parents; his maternal grandmother, Marlene Wertz of Galax; paternal grandparents, Maria Lopez of Florida and Rufino Villalobos of Galax; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

A funeral was held Monday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Bartlett and Pastor Amilcar Rodriquez officiating. Burial will be private for the family.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

