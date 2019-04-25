Dairon-Omar Cree Villalobos, the two-year-old son of Camry Michelle Wertz and Nelson Rufino Lopez Villalobos of Galax, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the North Carolina Baptist Hospital.
Darion-Omar was born in Galax on Jan. 22, 2017.
Survivors include his parents; his maternal grandmother, Marlene Wertz of Galax; paternal grandparents, Maria Lopez of Florida and Rufino Villalobos of Galax; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
A funeral was held Monday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Bartlett and Pastor Amilcar Rodriquez officiating. Burial will be private for the family.
A guestbook is available online at www. vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019