Daisy Geraldine "Gerri" Landreth Case, 80, of Galax, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
She was born in Galax on Aug. 18, 1939, to Sterling Thornton and Delma Viola Lineberry Landreth.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Robin and Deana Case of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Georgia and Steve Smies of Polson, Mont.; three grandchildren; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Lois and Jerry Kidd of Newnan, Ga., Brenda and Arthur Whiteside of Hendersonville, N.C., and Dan and Faye Harper of Fairview, N.C.; brother, David Landreth; and multiple nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.