The Rev. Dale Richard Webb, 68, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, Dobson, N.C.
He was born in Mount Airy, N.C., on March 16, 1951.
Dale was the son of the late Richard Paul Webb and Pauline Utt Webb of Fancy Gap, Va.
Dale was a 1969 graduate of Hillsville High School.
In continuing his education, in 1978 he received a Master of Librarianship from Emory University in Atlanta, Ga.
In 1975, as a licensed minister of the gospel, the Rev. Webb began a rich avocation as a minister throughout southwest Virginia and northwestern North Carolina including pastoring Calvary Baptist Church and Calvary Church of Christ, Galax, Va.
Dale enriched the lives of many in his community through either the hallways of a school building, sharing the love of God from a church pulpit, or the warmth of his home.
Even throughout times of sickness while in the confines of a nursing home, he continued to minister with love to those around him.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Carol Beck Webb, the love of his life; a special nephew, Benjamin Carter (Heather) of Wendell, N.C.; a dear aunt, Francis Webb of Hillsville, Va., and numerous cousins whom he dearly loved; sister and brothers-in-law whom he loved as sisters and brothers, Mary B. Carter and the late Rev. Greg Carter, and Donna B. Parks and the Rev. Randy Parks.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Cliffview Church of God, Galax, Va., at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Randy Parks, the Rev. Wendell Horton, the Rev. Gary Horton and the Rev. Harold Nelson officiating.
The family will receive friends and family prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be at 2:45 pm in Skyline Memory Gardens, Mount Airy, N.C.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the Webb family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020