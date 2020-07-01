Dan Orville Carico, 100, of Fries, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Galax Health and Rehab.
He was born Feb. 22, 1920, in Grayson County, to the late Elbert and Dorothy Patton Carico.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Aline Funk Carico.
Survivors include his daughters, Mary Carico and husband, Bill of Fries and Virginia Cox and husband, Stan of Galax; sons, Lehman Carico and wife, Shelby of Fries and Darius Carico and wife, Kathy of Hickory, N.C.; sister, Lucille Hester of Fries; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held June 21, 2020, at Centerview Holiness Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. Greg Carico and Ronald "Bobo" Gravley officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Centerview Holiness Church Cemetery Fund, 1083 Delps Beach Lane, Fries, Va. 24330.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.