Oct. 26, 1961-Oct. 20, 2019
Dana Marie Williams (Susie), 57, of Sebring, Fla., died peacefully in a hospice home on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jenny Lee Moore.
Survivors include her father, Robert Joe Williams of Brush Creek, Va.; close companion, James Leo of Florida; one daughter, Dawn Marie Williams of Fries; one brother, Bobby Joe Williams of Fries; sisters, Ann Shupe, Dolores Freeman and Debbie Archer, all of Fries; one half-sister, Crystal Williams of South Carolina four grandchildren, Kassidy and Kiara Shupe, Kyla Williams and Kenzie Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
A service was held in Sebring, Fla.
