She was born in Galax on Nov. 5, 1967.

Survivors include her companion, Jim Willis; children, Sarah Leagans, Stephen Leagans (Rebecca Barrett) and James Allen Leagans ,all of Galax; sisters, Ann Lozier of Ararat, Shirley Hale of Wytheville and Joyce Marie Burris of Galax; brother, Edsel Hale Jr. of Ivanhoe; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donald White officiating.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

