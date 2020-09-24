1/
Dana Marie Underwood
1967 - 2020
Dana Marie Underwood, 52, of Galax, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Galax on Nov. 5, 1967.
Survivors include her companion, Jim Willis; children, Sarah Leagans, Stephen Leagans (Rebecca Barrett) and James Allen Leagans ,all of Galax; sisters, Ann Lozier of Ararat, Shirley Hale of Wytheville and Joyce Marie Burris of Galax; brother, Edsel Hale Jr. of Ivanhoe; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donald White officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
