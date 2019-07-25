Dana W. Littlefield, 71, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Ponce Inlet, Fla.
Family will receive guests on Friday, July 26, 2019, between 5 and 8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home -Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at Forest Hills Cemetery in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Saturday July 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the afternoon.
Survivors include his wife, Penny (Kellerhals) Littlefield; his daughter, Suzanne Littlefield (Kevin) Brady; brother, Dale B. Littlefield; and a long list of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl B. and Estelle (Jordan) Littlefield.
He was born in Colquette, Ga., on April 28, 1948.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family can donate to their local church or library.
To view the memorial tribute and share words of comfort with the family visit www.heritagebattlefield.com.
Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory, Battlefield Parkway, is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019