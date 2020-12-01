1/
Daniel Alan Lane
1948 - 2020
Daniel Alan Lane, 72, of Independence, Va., died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1948, in Independence, Va., to Carl F. Flora Houck Lane.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepfather, Chester Smith; and brother Edgar Lane.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Lovill Lane of Galax, Va.; two sons, Carl Lane and Charles Lane, both of Galax, Va.; daughters and sons-in-law, Peggy Lane and Jeff Smith of Dugspur, Va., and Ginger and Bobby Gilbert of Galax, Va.; sister, Ruby Roberts of Independence, Va.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Smith Jr., Amber Smith and Gabriel Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. by Pastor Doug Stuart at the Hackler Cemetery in Independence, Va.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Lane family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hackler Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Memories & Condolences

November 23, 2020
Daniel you will be missed so much. Sending prayers to your family.
Brenda Smith. Wendy's
Brenda
Coworker
November 23, 2020
We are very sorry to hear about Daniel's passing. This time of year seems to make things even more harder. But remember the good things and know the Heavenly Father gives us comfort in our time of need. May He look upon you and give you the love and strength to endure until his return.
Todd,Charlotte,and Levi Sharp
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
Daniel was a great man he would often visit and we would go on a picnic we will Truely miss him.Rip
Harley & Frances Felts
Friend
