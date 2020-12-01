Daniel Alan Lane, 72, of Independence, Va., died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1948, in Independence, Va., to Carl F. Flora Houck Lane.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepfather, Chester Smith; and brother Edgar Lane.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Lovill Lane of Galax, Va.; two sons, Carl Lane and Charles Lane, both of Galax, Va.; daughters and sons-in-law, Peggy Lane and Jeff Smith of Dugspur, Va., and Ginger and Bobby Gilbert of Galax, Va.; sister, Ruby Roberts of Independence, Va.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Smith Jr., Amber Smith and Gabriel Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. by Pastor Doug Stuart at the Hackler Cemetery in Independence, Va.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Lane family.