Daniel Fariss Beeson, 75, of Pilot Mountain, N.C., died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.

Beeson was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., to the late Joseph R. and Opal Vinson Beeson.

Dan graduated from Hillsville High School in 1962 and then married his high school sweetheart, Nancy.

After a short stint as a local radio announcer he started work at R.J. Reynolds where he retired in 1992.

Beeson is preceded in death by his parents; son, Joel Daniel Beeson; sister, Zeta Montgomery; and sister-in-law, Janice Beeson.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Banks Beeson of the home; children and spouses, Troy Marlon and Jennifer Beeson of Cary, N.C., Paul Edward and Beth Beeson of Pilot Mountain, N.C.; brother, Joe Jr. Beeson; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Danielle Beeson, Jacob Beeson, Haley Beeson, Lucas Beeson, Braden Beeson, Owen Hellinger, Clara Hellinger, Wyatt Hellinger, Hayes Hellinger; and many nieces and nephews that he felt very close to.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel in Hillsville, Va. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial followed in the Vinson-Beeson Family Cemetery in Hillsville, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in Dan's name.

He felt that prostate cancer research was underfunded and this was a cause he supported.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home is serving the famiy.

1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145

Hillsville , VA 24343-0145

(276) 728-2041 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019

