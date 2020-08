Danny Blake Morrison, 67, of Galax, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home.He was born in Galax on Aug. 9, 1953, to the late Louis and Frances Lucille Gaither Morrison.Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Lynda Morrison of Galax; several nieces and spouses; and several cousins.There will be no service held at this time.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.