Danny Garland Cloud, 67, of Galax, died Monday, May 20, 2019, in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Galax on Sept. 14, 1951, to Robert Lee and Ovella Roberts Cloud.
His mother preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Lundy Cloud; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy Cloud and Chad Wilson; step-father and wife, Harlin and Clyda Rosenbaum, all of Galax; two grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Bible Baptist Church with the Rev. Barry Newman officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 3 p.m. until time for the memorial service.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2019