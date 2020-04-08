Danny James Jones, 64, of Galax, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Highpoint, N.C.
He was born in Pulaski on June 11, 1955, to the late Walter Jackson and Celia Lintecum Jones.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Jones of the home; son, Nathan Jones of Galax; daughters, Danielle and Ashley Jones of Fancy Gap and Mercedes Jones of Galax; brother, Whitt Jones of Christiansburg; sisters, Linda Kirkner and husband, Jerry of Christiansburg, Valerie Shelor and husband, Barry of Meadows of Dan, Laura Surratt and husband, David of Hillsville, Joyce Beasley and husband, Tony of Hillsville and Winnie Ross and husband, Jack of Christiansburg; five grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
High Country Services is serving the family.
