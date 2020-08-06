Danny Ray Johnson, 83, of Galax, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Ligon, Ky., on Dec. 15, 1936, to the late Raymond Johnson and Essa Mae Cain.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Johnson of the home; sons, Steve Gibson and wife, Ann and Timmy McClanahan, both of Galax; sisters, Sue King of Cross Lanes, W.Va., Bertie Lett and husband, Shirley of Poca, W.Va., and Brenda King of Poca, W.Va.; a granddaughter and caregiver; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A celebration on life was held July 30, 2020, at 7 p.m. at High Country Services.
Masonic rites were conducted by Galax Old Town Lodge #68.
An inurnment service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #58, Dublin.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.