Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Darlene's life story with friends and family

Share Darlene's life story with friends and family



She was born Dec. 19, 1956, to Denny C. and Reva Roberts Bryant in Galax.

In addition to her father, Denny C. Bryant, she is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gordon and Wilma Roberts; and paternal grandparents, Effert and Bertha Bryant.

Survivors include her mother, Reva Bryant of Woodlawn; fiancé, Lane Bartlett of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Debbie Bryant and Donald and Nancy Bryant, all of Woodlawn; an uncle; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside service and burial was held Aug. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Joe Bryant Cemetery with Sammy and Billy Burnette officiating.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Darlene Hernandez, 63, of Woodlawn, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her home.She was born Dec. 19, 1956, to Denny C. and Reva Roberts Bryant in Galax.In addition to her father, Denny C. Bryant, she is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gordon and Wilma Roberts; and paternal grandparents, Effert and Bertha Bryant.Survivors include her mother, Reva Bryant of Woodlawn; fiancé, Lane Bartlett of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Debbie Bryant and Donald and Nancy Bryant, all of Woodlawn; an uncle; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Graveside service and burial was held Aug. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Joe Bryant Cemetery with Sammy and Billy Burnette officiating.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store