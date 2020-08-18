1/
Darlene Hernandez
1956 - 2020
Darlene Hernandez, 63, of Woodlawn, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 19, 1956, to Denny C. and Reva Roberts Bryant in Galax.
In addition to her father, Denny C. Bryant, she is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gordon and Wilma Roberts; and paternal grandparents, Effert and Bertha Bryant.
Survivors include her mother, Reva Bryant of Woodlawn; fiancé, Lane Bartlett of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Debbie Bryant and Donald and Nancy Bryant, all of Woodlawn; an uncle; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service and burial was held Aug. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Joe Bryant Cemetery with Sammy and Billy Burnette officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Joe Bryant Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
