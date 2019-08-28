Darrin Travis Kelley, known as Travis Kelley, 44, of Galax, Va., passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
Travis was born in Galax, Va., on June 2, 1975.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Beth Price.
Survivors include his parents, Blenda Mallory Bilbrey and Garold of Galax, Va.; siblings and spouses, Tammy and Brad Henderson of Indiana, Dakota and Amanda Bilbrey of Charlottesville, Va., and Randall and Jean Bilbrey of Virginia Beach, Va.; special aunt, Glenda Mallory Mastin of Fries, Va.; special cousin, Lee Bilbrey of Fries, Va.; brothers and sisters–in-love, Tim and Starr Anderson, Dave Nichols, B.J. and Carrie Williams, Chris Anders, Chris Billings, Donnie Smith and Michael Frost.
The funeral service was held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Camp Zion Church with Pastor Rodney Christman officiating. Burial followed in the Atkins Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday from noon until time for the service at the Camp Zion Church.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019