Infant David Isaac Medina, son of Felix Medina and Orfillia Maza Riegos, died Thursday in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 9, 2019, in Galax.
Survivors include his parents; and his siblings, Felix Medina of Dublin, Edward Medina, Genny Medina and Samuel Medina, all of Galax.
A funeral will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Romeo Mazariegos and Rodrigo Reyna officiating. Burial will be on Monday in the Felts Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019