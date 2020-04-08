Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary

David L. Terry, 76, of Meadows of Dan, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020.

The scripture says "Moreover it is required in stewards that a man be found faithful."

David was a faithful servant of our Lord.

A quiet man, he faithfully filled his positions in life with integrity, loyalty and love.

He was a sweet encouragement to others, loving his Savior, his family, his students, his friend, and his church.

Today, we mourn his death, but thankfully, we know that our Lord has welcomed him home as His good and faithful servant. His family and friends are grateful for his life well-lived and the blessed hope of life eternal together in Heaven soon!

He was born Oct. 27, 1943, to the late Elder Sam Terry and Dorothy Jessup Terry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Marvin Terry and sister-in-law, Nan, Reuben Terry and sister-in-law, Eloise and Wesley Terry; sister, Evelyn Terry Slusher and brother-in-law, R.O.; brothers-in-law, Junior Cock and Owen Dalton; and sister-in-law, Vera Terry.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Audrey Wright Terry; his children and their spouses, Rebecca and Kevin Semones, Sandra and James Light, John and Catherine Terry and Karen and Sylvester d'Agrella; grandchildren, Megan and Nick Scott, Noah Crawford, Ashley and Tanner Edwards, Sarah and Kenley Meredith, Justin and Liz Light, Kelly Light, Eli Terry, Emma Terry, Aaron Terry, Joseph Terry, Jesse Terry, Lauren d'Agrella and Logan d'Agrella; his great-grandchild, Lyla Edwards; brothers and sisters, Francis Cock, Lois Dalton, Sam and Julia Terry, Hubert Terry, Odetta Terry; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

Due to the ongoing health concerns in our area, the family will hold a private funeral service on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, with the Rev. Wendell Horton officiating. The service will be recorded for those family and friends unable to attend. After the service, friends and family are invited to join the procession along the way between Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel in Hillsville, Va., and New Bell Spur Church Cemetery on Terrys Mill Road in Meadows of Dan. The procession will pause and line up along Woodstock Road while the family holds a private graveside service. Then, those who wish may drive by the gravesite to say their private prayers and goodbyes.

It is asked that people remain in their vehicles for their health and safety and that of others.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

