Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax , VA 24333
(276)-236-2442
Visitation
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cliffview Church of God
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Cliffview Church of God

David Lee Donithan, 62, of Galax, Va., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home.

David was born in Galax, Va., on April 18, 1957, to James Conley and Helen Leonard Donithan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry Wayne, Jimmy Dean and Jeffery Ray Donithan.

Survivors include his wife, Nona Carpenter Donithan of Galax, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Tessa and Ray Briggs of Woodlawn, Va.; sons and daughter-in-law, Christopher Lee Donithan of Hillsville, Va., Daniel Wayne and Lauren Donithan of Montana, Dakota Ken Donithan of North Carolina and Derek Conley Donithan of Galax, Va.; seven grandchildren, Hunter Donithan, Cole Donithan, Courtney Donithan, Elijah Donithan, Connor Donithan, David Briggs and Natalie Briggs; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and Peco Watson and Linda Donithan, all of Baywood, Va., and Nancy and Buddy Swinney and Donna and Timmy Jennings, all of Galax, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Cliffview Church of God with Preacher Russ Cox, Pastor Jackie Poe and Minister Howard Coletrain officiating. Burial followed in the Oakland Cemetery with military rites by the Grayson Post 7726. The family received friends Saturday from noon until time for the funeral service at the Cliffview Church of God.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

