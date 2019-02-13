Obituary



He was born March 14, 1965, in Rowan County, N.C., to the late Weldon and Delores Bryant Lewis.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Bobbitt Lewis of the home; daughters, Andrea Dunavan and husband, Andrew of Troutdale and Samantha Reneé Lewis and Deborah Danielle Lewis, both of Galax; brother, Mavan Ray Lewis and girlfriend, Michelle Cothren of Sparta, N.C.; and two grandsons.

A funeral was held Feb. 7, 2019, at High Country Services at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery in Carroll County.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials can be made to High Country Services to assist with funeral expenses.

High Country Services is serving the family.

