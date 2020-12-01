David Michael Bobbitt, 72, of Hillsville, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, N.C.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1948, in Logan County, W.Va., to the late Charles Bobbitt and Gertrude Walk.
Survivors include wife, Tonya Bobbitt of the home; sons, James Bobbitt and wife Jennifer of Galax and Ryan Pinkham of Florida; daughters, Sherry Bobbitt Jenkins and husband Michael of Fries and Amy Huff of Hillsville; brothers, Charles Bobbitt and wife Brenda of Hillsville, Joe Bobbitt and wife Wanda and Don Bobbitt, all of Mich., and Randall Bobbitt and wife Linda Cole of Hillsville; sisters, Sue Ham of Kernersville, N.C., Helen Winston of Mich., and Ann Shaffner and husband Tim of Fries; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at High Country Services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Monta Vista Memorial Gardens. Military rites will be conducted by Grayson County VFW Post# 7726. The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at High Country Services from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
High Country Services is serving the family.
