David Reinhold Anderson died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Carrington Place in Wytheville.

He was born July 28, 1935, in Deerfield, New Hampshire.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Mildred Luchenback and Reinhold Anderson; and step mother, Doris Anderson.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Carol Anderson of Cana; daughters, Deborah Ward and husband, Steve, of Titusville, Fla., Darlene Norman of Sanford, Maine, Donna Anderson of Sanford, Maine and Diana Rutherford and husband, Daniel, of Acton, Mass.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many step children and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Mt. Airy Friends Meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, on Wilson Street in Mount Airy, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Airy Friends Meeting Church.

Grubb Funeral Home is serving the family.

