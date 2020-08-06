1/
David Wade
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Wade, 68, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.
David was born on Jan. 30, 1952, in Floyd County, to Ivan and Norene (Maxey) Wade.
David was preceded in death by his father, Ivan; and his sister, Sheree.
Survivors include his mother, Norene; his son and daughter-in-law, Marshall David Wade and Lauren; three grandchildren; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Pattie and Mark Hebert, Donna and Chris Carter and Jackie Poe; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at High Country Funeral Services at 6:00 p.m. 
Flowers may be sent to 600 Glendale Road, Galax, Va. 
A graveside service for family only will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Midway Heights Community Church Cemetery at 3 p.m.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved