David Wade, 68, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.
David was born on Jan. 30, 1952, in Floyd County, to Ivan and Norene (Maxey) Wade.
David was preceded in death by his father, Ivan; and his sister, Sheree.
Survivors include his mother, Norene; his son and daughter-in-law, Marshall David Wade and Lauren; three grandchildren; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Pattie and Mark Hebert, Donna and Chris Carter and Jackie Poe; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at High Country Funeral Services at 6:00 p.m.
Flowers may be sent to 600 Glendale Road, Galax, Va.
A graveside service for family only will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Midway Heights Community Church Cemetery at 3 p.m.
High Country Services is serving the family.
