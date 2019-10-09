David Wayne Smith, 55, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 10, 1963, in Galax, to the late Herbert "Pete" and Virginia Price Smith.
Survivors include his wife Sarah of the home; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Duane Payne of Galax; brother, Dennis Smith of Mount Airy, N.C.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Doris and Herbert Brown of Baywood; mother-in-law, Wanda Osborne of Baywood ; father-in-law, Sturgill Osborne of Fries; sister-in-law and husband, Mazie and Billy Guthrie of Fries; brothers-in-law and spouses, Junior and Tammy Osborne of Fries, Bumper and Barbara Brown of Elk Creek and Randy Osborne of Baywood; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Saddle Mountain Baptist Church with the Rev. Chuck Edwards officiating. Interment will follow in the Saddle Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville, Va. 24343.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019