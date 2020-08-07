Dean Sidney Ayers, 85, of Galax, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born in Carroll County on Sept. 6, 1934, to Sidney and Curlen Elizabeth Bowers Ayers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Rosenbaum Ayers.
Survivors include his children and spouses, Fran and Jamie Akers, Terry Ayers and Deana Richardson, all of Galax and Angie and Jeremy Snider of Hillsville; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Don Cox of Fries; brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Gwen Ayers of Ivanhoe; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 614, Galax, Va. 24333.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.