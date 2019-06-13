Deborah Ann Spears, 62, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 5, 1957, to the late Glady Davis and Audrey Bunn Davis.
Survivors include her husband, Virgil Spears of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Leonard and John of Fancy Gap; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy Hampton and Jackie of Baywood; sisters, Delta Brinegar of Fancy Gap and Janet Ruiz of California; brother, Ricky Davis of Fancy Gap; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren
A funeral was held June 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Hampton officiating. Interment followed in the Independence Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019