Deborah Ann Spears (1957 - 2019)
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
(276)-728-2041
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Independence Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Deborah Ann Spears, 62, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 5, 1957, to the late Glady Davis and Audrey Bunn Davis.
Survivors include her husband, Virgil Spears of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Leonard and John of Fancy Gap; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy Hampton and Jackie of Baywood; sisters, Delta Brinegar of Fancy Gap and Janet Ruiz of California; brother, Ricky Davis of Fancy Gap; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren
A funeral was held June 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Hampton officiating. Interment followed in the Independence Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.