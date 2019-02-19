Deborah June Head, 58, of Galax, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at the home of her sister.
She was born in Mann, W.Va., on April 15, 1960, to the late Robert Lee and Helen Payne Head.
Survivors include one daughter, Brandia Puckett of Blacksburg; two step-children, Crystal Boyd of Radford, and Ricky Boyd of West Virginia; sisters and brothers-in- law, Anita and Richard Landreth of Pulaski and Jenny and Randy Holderfield of Galax; brother, Robbie Head of Fairlawn; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and friend, Teresa Holderfield.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Carroll Lineberry officiating. Burial will follow in the Hebron Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hebron Cemetery, 216 Mallard Drive, Galax, Va. 24333.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019