Obituary



She was born in Mann, W.Va., on April 15, 1960, to the late Robert Lee and Helen Payne Head.

Survivors include one daughter, Brandia Puckett of Blacksburg; two step-children, Crystal Boyd of Radford, and Ricky Boyd of West Virginia; sisters and brothers-in- law, Anita and Richard Landreth of Pulaski and Jenny and Randy Holderfield of Galax; brother, Robbie Head of Fairlawn; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and friend, Teresa Holderfield.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Carroll Lineberry officiating. Burial will follow in the Hebron Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hebron Cemetery, 216 Mallard Drive, Galax, Va. 24333.

