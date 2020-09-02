Or Copy this URL to Share

She was born in Alleghany County, N.C., on April 15, 1964, to Robert Bruce and Ruby Creed Bedsaul.

Survivors include her sons, Aron Grimes and Angel Rushton of Galax; step-sons and spouse, Jonathon Grimes of Woodlawn and Domanick and Melissa Grimes of Horseshoe, N.C.; eight grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and David Bourne of Ennice, N.C.; two aunts; two nephews; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in the Martha Wilson Cemetery with Pastor James Billings officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

