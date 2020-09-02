1/
Deborah Kay Grimes
1964 - 2020
Deborah Kay Grimes, 56, of Galax, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born in Alleghany County, N.C., on April 15, 1964, to Robert Bruce and Ruby Creed Bedsaul.
Survivors include her sons, Aron Grimes and Angel Rushton of Galax; step-sons and spouse, Jonathon Grimes of Woodlawn and Domanick and Melissa Grimes of Horseshoe, N.C.; eight grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and David Bourne of Ennice, N.C.; two aunts; two nephews; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in the Martha Wilson Cemetery with Pastor James Billings officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
Martha Wilson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
