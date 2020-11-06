1/1
Deborah Leonard Boling
1953 - 2020
Deborah Leonard Boling
March 25, 1953 -
October 30, 2020

Deborah Leonard Boling has passed into a better life and now released from her many physical challenges.
Debbie was born in Galax, Va., on March 25, 1953, to Clayton and Irene Leonard.
After moving to Salem in 1967, she attended and graduated from Glenvar High School and furthered her education at Community Hospital School of Nursing to become a registered nurse.
She then went on to earn her BSN from Roanoke College.
Debbie worked at Lewis-Gale Hospital in Salem, where her last position was head nurse in the nursery.
She then accepted a position with Meade-Johnson as a medical sales rep, which took her to live in Tennessee where she met her husband.
After sustaining a disabling back injury on the job, she then returned back to Salem.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert (Bob) Boling; and her parents, Clayton and Irene Leonard; as well as grandparents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Jeff Sanders; and niece, April Hudson of Salem; as well as aunts, uncles and several cousins.
For the health and safety of all concerned during the COVID-19 pandemic, only a private crypt-side service will be held at the Monta Vista Mausoleum in Galax.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
540-389-5441
or

