He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Vivian E. and Virginia B. Cornett.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Jo Cornett of the home; daughters, Linda Osborne (Larry) and Rose Mary Cornett of Independence and Julia Taylor (John) of Galax; son, Allan D. Cornett (Lisa) of Galax; five grandsons; siblings, Wava Osborne (Ken) of Meadowview, Anna Bishop (Larry) of Cynthiana, Ky., and David (Lynne) Cornett of Independence.

He was born and raised in Elk Creek.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Mountain View Baptist Church, Independence, at 3 p.m. The Rev. David Osborne, Gerald "Pete" Phipps and Jimmy McKnight will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery. Family will receive friends two hours prior to the services, from 1until 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to one the following or an organization of the donor's choice: Mountain View Baptist Church Building Fund, 112 Mountain View Road, Independence, Va. or Independence Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 588, Independence, Va. 24348.

High Country Services is serving the family.

600 Glendale Road

Galax , VA 24333

Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019

