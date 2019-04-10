Obituary



She was born in Carroll County to the late Gorlie and Hazel Green Dalton Webb.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Eugene Massey; and her second husband, Elma Marshall.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Lola and Wayne Horton of Hillsville, Kay and Ernie Burcham of Woodlawn, Wanda and David Nester of Laurel Fork and Joan and Eddie Griffin of Woolwine; sister, Polly Cloud of Laurel Fork; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces.

A funeral will be held April 4, 2019, at noon at Crooked Oak Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Sandy Hendrick officiating. Burial will follow in the Crooked Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the funeral service.

Flowers will be appreciated; however, donations can also be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 1477 Carrollton Pike, Hillsville, Va. 24343.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145

Hillsville , VA 24343-0145

(276) 728-2041 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

