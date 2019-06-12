Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on Aug. 1, 1931, in Carroll County to the late Clifford Malcom Newman and Etta Lineberry Newman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Farmer.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Marvin and Patsy Farmer of Hillsville; two grandchildren and spouses; three great-grandchildren and spouse; two great-great-grandsons; sisters, Juanita Burnette, Rosella Lundy, Guida Griffin, Ethelene Bryant, Alpha Newman and Annadean Lovill; and brothers, J.C. Newman, Wallace Newman, Joe Newman and Wayne Newman.

A funeral will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Harold Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the John E. Farmer Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

