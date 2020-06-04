Dennis Edward Walker Sr., 67, of Galax, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
He was born in Greenville, Tenn., on Oct. 24, 1952, to Oberne Dallas and Delcia Hendricks Fleenor.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Jonathan (Joey) Walker of Fries and Eddie and Karen Walker of Woodlawn; a grandchild; and a sister, Angie Shoath of Sparta, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.