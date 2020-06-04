Dennis Edward Walker Sr.
1952 - 2020
Dennis Edward Walker Sr., 67, of Galax, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
He was born in Greenville, Tenn., on Oct. 24, 1952, to Oberne Dallas and Delcia Hendricks Fleenor.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Jonathan (Joey) Walker of Fries and Eddie and Karen Walker of Woodlawn; a grandchild; and a sister, Angie Shoath of Sparta, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
