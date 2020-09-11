1/
Dennis Paul Carico
1950 - 2020
Dennis Paul Carico, 70, of Galax, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the home of his daughter.
He was born in Carroll County on March 15, 1950, to the late James and Faye Higgins Carico.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Bobbitt Carico; daughter and son-in-law, Dee and Dathan Toliver; three grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Geneva and Clifford Horton, Linda and Marshall Sumner, Brenda and Larry Carpenter and Mary Carrico; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Norma Carico, Ronnie and Janie Carico, Thomas and Nancy Carico and Kenneth and Debbie Carico, all of Galax; sister-in-law, Glenda Bobbitt of Fancy Gap; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Susie Hawks Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Susie Hawks Cemetery
