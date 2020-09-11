Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Carroll County on March 15, 1950, to the late James and Faye Higgins Carico.

Survivors include his wife, Audrey Bobbitt Carico; daughter and son-in-law, Dee and Dathan Toliver; three grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Geneva and Clifford Horton, Linda and Marshall Sumner, Brenda and Larry Carpenter and Mary Carrico; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Norma Carico, Ronnie and Janie Carico, Thomas and Nancy Carico and Kenneth and Debbie Carico, all of Galax; sister-in-law, Glenda Bobbitt of Fancy Gap; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Susie Hawks Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

