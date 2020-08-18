1/
Dennis Wayne Terry
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
Dennis Wayne Terry, 58, of Woodlawn, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the Deer Park Health and Rehab Center in Nebo, N.C.
He was born in Galax on Aug. 26, 1961, to Robert and Lola Frances Shumate Terry.
Survivors include his brother, Danny Black of Woodlawn; and uncle and aunt; and several cousins and friends.
A funeral will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ronny Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Quaker Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
