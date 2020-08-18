Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Dennis's life story with friends and family

Share Dennis's life story with friends and family



He was born in Galax on Aug. 26, 1961, to Robert and Lola Frances Shumate Terry.

Survivors include his brother, Danny Black of Woodlawn; and uncle and aunt; and several cousins and friends.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ronny Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Quaker Cemetery.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Dennis Wayne Terry, 58, of Woodlawn, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the Deer Park Health and Rehab Center in Nebo, N.C.He was born in Galax on Aug. 26, 1961, to Robert and Lola Frances Shumate Terry.Survivors include his brother, Danny Black of Woodlawn; and uncle and aunt; and several cousins and friends.A funeral will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ronny Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Quaker Cemetery.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store