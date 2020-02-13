Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Pine Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Pine Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church Send Flowers Obituary



Diane Elizabeth Edwards, 52, of Independence, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her home.She was born on Nov. 15, 1967, in Brevard County, Fla., to John Thomas and Linda Brown McMickle.Survivors include her husband, Michael Edwards of Independence; daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Seth Sherlinski of Mifflinville, Penn., and Ashley and John Herrmann of Anderson, S.C.; three grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Dave Williams of Fries; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Darlene Edwards of Independence; several nieces and nephews.A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Pine Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Doug Stuart and Pastor Stacy Redd officiating. Burial will follow in the Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Pine Mountain Pentecostal Holiness Church.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020

