Dolphis Crockett Porter, 90, of Amelia, U. S. Army Corporal, the 32nd Antiaircraft Artillery Brigade, Royal Air Force Station Lakenheath, Suffolk, England, Veteran of the Korean War, Army Reservist and recipient of Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals quietly joined the angels in Heaven to be with the Lord on May 22, 2019.

He was born in Carroll County, Va., raised in the Fairview community of Ivanhoe and was predeceased by his father, Robert Crockett Porter; his mother, Betty Burchett Porter; his sisters, Dorothy Lyons, Naomi Burress and Evelyn Foster; his son, Jerry Porter; and his wife, Eunice Harmon Porter.

Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Johnson and her husband, Frank; his daughter, Jan Genero and her husband, Joe; his sister, DeLois Edwards; his sister, Yvonne Taylor and her husband, Donald; his sister, Loretta Stuart and her husband, Gordon; his brother, Marvin Porter; his daughter-in-law, Debra Porter; his five grandchildren, Stephanie Porter, Sarah Porter, Richard Porter, Grayson Johnson and Cullen Johnson; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:45 p.m. on May 28, 2019, at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home Chapel, 16409 Court Street in Amelia, Va., with a memorial service and interment to follow at 2 p.m. at the Amelia Veterans Cemetery.

Published in Galax Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2019

