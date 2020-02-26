Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Visitation 12:00 PM Funeral service 1:00 PM the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on Oct. 23, 1932, in Smyth County to the late Robert and Virgie Harden Stowers.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Madeline Perkins Stowers.

Survivors include his daughters, Judi DaVico and husband, Allen DaVico and Deborah Stowers-Schraeder and husband, Steven Schraeder; three grandchildren; sister, Reba Hutton of Marion; brothers, Jack Stowers and wife Mary Jane, and Ray Stowers and wife Wanda, all of Rural Retreat; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

A funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

