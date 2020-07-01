Don Steven Bartlett, 87, died at Waddell Nursing Home on Friday, June 12, 2020.
He was born April 14, 1933, in Grayson County, to the late Friel and Lillie Mae Nichols Bartlett.
Survivors include his wife, Eula Mae Williams Bartlett; son and daughter-in-law, Fuzzy and Martha Bartlett, all of Galax; five grandchildren; two step grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held today, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Monta Vita Cemetery with Marvin Williams and Lawrence Warden officiating. A drive through visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time at Monta Vista Cemetery.
