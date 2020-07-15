Donald Blake Bailey, 69, of Woodlawn, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Pikeville, Ky., to the late Walter and Lucille Eastering Bailey.
Survivors include his wife, Mary C. Bailey of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Richard Lee and Crystal Bailey of Woodlawn; daughter and son-in-law, Reginia and Daniel Barr of Galax; two grandsons; sisters and brother-in-law, Crystal Hooker of Okla., Judy Taylor of Ohio, Glenda Justice of N.C., Anita and Bobby Dunford, N.C., and Sue Sawyers of N.C.
A funeral was conducted on July 5, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.