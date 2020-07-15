1/
Donald Blake Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Blake Bailey, 69, of Woodlawn, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Pikeville, Ky., to the late Walter and Lucille Eastering Bailey.
Survivors include his wife, Mary C. Bailey of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Richard Lee and Crystal Bailey of Woodlawn; daughter and son-in-law, Reginia and Daniel Barr of Galax; two grandsons; sisters and brother-in-law, Crystal Hooker of Okla., Judy Taylor of Ohio, Glenda Justice of N.C., Anita and Bobby Dunford, N.C., and Sue Sawyers of N.C.
A funeral was conducted on July 5, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved