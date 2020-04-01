Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM McKenzie Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



Pastor Fox was born April 19, 1932, in Centerville, Iowa, to the late William Burton and Donna Whitacre Fox.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Louise Kinzebach Fox of the home; two daughters and son-in-law, Pamela Craig of Galax and Robin and Rick Dill of Richmond; son and daughter-in-law, Kriss and Jackie Fox of Galax; two sisters and brother-in-law, Judi Robb of Des Moines, Iowa and Sydney and Del Ashmead of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Joy Fox of Modesto, Calif., and Doug and Reta Fox of Branson, Mo.; sister-in-law, Anita of Arizona; 10 grandchildren; (22) great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family met friends with a private graveside service following on Monday, noon-3 p.m. at the McKenzie Cemetery. Pastor Jackie Poe and the Rev. David Hagee were the officiating ministers.

